Andhra Pradesh registers 1601 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths today - 25 August, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,601 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 2006191 while the death toll has increased to 13,766 with 16 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including six in Chittoor, two each in East Godavari, Krishna, and Nellore, and one each in Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam.



On the other hand, as many as 1,201 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the 19,78,364 recoveries and there are currently 14,061 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 273 new infections on Wednesday, followed by West Godavari 221, Chittoor 217, Nellore 208. While Kurnool district has logged the fewer number of cases with 10.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 71,532 Covid-19 tests on Wednesday amassing a total of 2,62,70,356 tests. The positivity rate is around 2-3% for the last few weeks while the state's recovery rate stands at 98.6%.



