Andhra Pradesh registers 809 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 809 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,51,133 cases across the state. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,186 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with three in Guntur, two each in Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore and one in Srikakulam.



On the other hand, as many as 1160 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,25,805 and there are currently 11,142 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 168 new infections, followed by Chittoor 153 cases and Nellore 115 while Vizianagaram has logged least cases with single case in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.83 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 56,463 tests in the last twenty four hours. The state has vaccinated four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 26,727 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 277 people have died due to the coronavirus.



