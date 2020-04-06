Andhra Pradesh reports 14 new coronavirus positive cases, tally reaches 266

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, 14 new cases of COVID-19 positive were reported from Sunday night till Monday morning taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 266 along with two fatal cases in Anantapur and Krishna districts. In many cases there victims are linked to Tablighi Jamaat members participated in Delhi prayers. There have been cases where the family has been infected by them.

The Andhra Pradesh government, which has already shifted many such people to Quarantine Centers, is conducting a health survey across the state to identify the suspects.

The recent cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district 5, Anantapur district 3, Kurnool district 2, Guntur district 2 and West Godavari district. On the other hand, the state has so far recovered five persons from COVID-19 and discharged them, officials said.

Here are the details of district wise cases in Andhra Pradesh











