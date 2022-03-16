Andhra Pradesh reports 69 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 69 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,19,012 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 82 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,772 and there are currently 510 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 26 new infections, followed by East Godavari 8, West Godavari 8 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 12,820 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,876 cases and 98 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



