Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,19,141 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 46 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,875 and there are currently 507 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 23 new infections, followed by East Godavari 14, Visakhapatnam 11 while Nellore has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 11,846 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,528 cases and 149 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







