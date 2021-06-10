Andhra Pradesh reports 8110 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline and has been maintaining a steady pace with arround 8000 cases approximately in the last four days. Meanwhile, the deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days. It has been reporting less than 70 fatalities compared to 100 per day in recent past.

According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 97,863 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 8110 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,87,883.



On the other hand, 12,981 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 16,77,063. Currently there are 99,057 active cases. As many as two crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1416 cases followed by 1042 in Chittoor 906 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered least number of cases with 235.



