Andhra Pradesh: Research Day observed at SRM University

Amaravati: Research Day 2021 ceremony at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh encompasses various endeavors aimed at appreciating and encouraging scholars to carry out extensive research works to enrich the society. Applauding the initiative, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM AP stated "Research Day is when SRM University-AP commemorate the faculty and students for their outstanding research contributions. This university, though just a three-year-old one, has grown leaps and bounds in research and is now clearly the frontrunner among all the universities in the region."

Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM AP, welcomed the chief guest S Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, and other revered audience. Prof V S Rao highlighted, "Research Day brings an excellent opportunity for the scientific community to showcase their accomplishments and impactful research works."

Advancing the celebration, Prof D Narayana Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, SRM AP, took the virtual podium to comment, "Science and Technology is the driving force for the economic development of India. We need to encourage young scholars by providing a vibrant and conducive research environment. Expanding the frontiers of knowledge by triggering interest among students must be the priority of the institutions. Also, focus should be on translational research with societal applications through collaborative research to make our nation a global leader."

During his motivating speech on 'The Indian Space Enterprise Achievements & New Directions', Dr S Somanath interpreted the complexities of Space Engineering by describing details pertaining to space infrastructure, and technology elements in rocket production involving the development of space vehicles capable of operating for years unattended in the space. He further said, "The high cost and low volume production remains the challenge associated with Space Engineering." He also stated that there is increasing demand and scope for satellite startups and the export potential is on the higher side for satellites in India.