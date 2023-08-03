  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Returning Officers appointed for 175 constituencies in the state

The Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued an order for the appointment of Returning Officers for the 175 constituencies in the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued an order for the appointment of Returning Officers for the 175 constituencies in the state. The Returning Officers will include officials such as RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer), Special Deputy Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and one of the project directors of the constituency.

These officials will serve as constituency electoral registration officers, responsible for overseeing the electoral registration process in their respective constituencies. Additionally, another order has been issued appointing Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, and Municipal Commissioner as Assistant Returning Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers for mandals.

The Central Election Commission organized a meeting with the District Election Officers Collectors in Visakhapatnam. Senior Deputy Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma, Nitish Kumar Vyas, and Deputy Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar from the Central Election Commission were present to review the progress.

These appointments are part of the preparations for upcoming elections and aim to ensure smooth and efficient electoral processes in the state.

