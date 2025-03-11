Andhra Pradesh: Revenue dept boards erected in Hayagreeva lands in Vizag

In a decisive move against misuse of government land, the Revenue Department has canceled the allotment of 12.51 acres to Hayagreeva Farms and Developers. The decision follows investigations revealing that the land, originally designated for constructing homes for the elderly and orphans, was largely repurposed for real estate ventures.

Officials reported that approximately 90 percent of the allotted land intended for construction of facilities for vulnerable populations had been sold, contradicting the original philanthropic intentions of the project. The findings indicate that Hayagriva Farms and Developers sought to profit from the land, effectively engaging in real estate business instead of fulfilling their commitment to the community.

In response to these violations of land allotment regulations, the Revenue Administration has taken swift action by erecting boards on the disputed lands, signaling the cancellation of the previous agreement. The government aims to ensure that land is used in accordance with its intended purpose, prioritizing the welfare of the elderly and orphans in the region.