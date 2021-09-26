Andhra Pradesh: RGUKT CET - 2021 exam for admissions into IIITs to be held today

The RGUKT CET-2021 is being held on Sunday for admissions in four IIIT colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology in the state. Chancellor Acharya KC Reddy said that all arrangements have been completed for conducting the entrance test. He was speaking to the media on Saturday at IIIT in Krishna district Nuzivid said a total of 75,283 candidates have applied and 467 in AP and 8 examination centers have been set up in Telangana to conduct the examination.



The examination will be held on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the examination center an hour earlier. He said arrangements have been made as per the covid rules. The results will be released by Minister Adimulapu Suresh on October 4.

RGUKT Chancellor KC Reddy said that incubation centers will be set up at Triple ITs in Nuzivid, Srikakulam, and Idupulapaya within the next year. He said IIIT students have secured jobs in many companies and are showing good talent. G. Vidyadhari of the 2008–14 batch was ranked 211st in the Civil Services, while Chimala Sivagopal Reddy of the 2012 batch was ranked 263rd. "Solar power plants have been made available in Idupulapaya and Noojeedu, which is saving over Rs 1 crore a year," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore-based Analog Devices Company has selected 50 students for internships this year. He said there are up to 400 lecturer posts in 4 IIITs and they will be recruited in those posts. The meeting was attended by RGUKT Registrar-in-Charge K Samrajyalakshmi, CET Convener D Harinarayana, Nuzvid Director GVR Srinivasa Rao, SET Co-Convener SSSV Gopalaraju, AO Bhanu Kiran, and Dean of Academics Duvvuri Shravani.