Andhra Pradesh: SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy denies rumours of changing party

The YSRCP youth leader and SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy clarified the rumour spread over switching the party. He denied all the rumours and made clear that he will be loyal to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP. Siddharth Reddy recalled that he was given the post of party in charge of Nandikotkuru and SAAP chairman by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and opined there is no chance of leaving the party.



Byreddy Siddharth Reddy urged not to believe rumours spread by a section of media and social media. Earlier, there were speculations on social media that he had a meeting with TDP national general secretary Lokesh. However, it is learned that Byreddy has been reportedly busy for a few days. In his capacity as SAAP Chairman, he also toured the state and participated in some events.

He is said to have been in Vijayawada during the cabinet reshuffle and also met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Kurnool district four days ago. On Monday, he congratulated Vidadala Rajani, who took over as the Minister of Health, and also met minister RK Roja.