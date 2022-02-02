Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy urges employee unions not to complicate issues

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that the Andhra Pradesh government is always ready to address the problems of government employees. He said employees are asking for demands that are unlikely to be met.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said that if there are problems, they will be resolved point-by-point and opined that two of the employee demands have already been met. Sajjala made it clear that the government was ready to take steps to prevent difficulties for the people in these situations.

Sajjala advised the employees not to complicate issues and appealed to call off strike amid coronavirus tensions. He said it was not right to come on to the road before going on for strike and reiterated to postpone activity and come to talks.

The government advisor claimed that the RTC SC and ST employees have decided not to participate in the strike and informed that they have written a letter to him on the same. He further said that the RTC employees are thankful to Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling their dream to be merged in the government.