Andhra Pradesh: Sale of Agriculture and commercial vehicles spike up in the state

The commercial and agricultural vehicle sales in Andhra Pradesh have increased tremendously in the year. Large-scale vehicle sales were recorded in March this year as compared to March last year.

According to statistics, people bought 1,366 tractors in March this year for commercial purposes and another 1,891 tractors for private use. Also bought 430 Trillers in March this year for agricultural purposes and another 960 Trillers for commercial purposes.

On the other hand, auto sales have been spiked this time around. In March last year, only 158 autos were sold. In March this year, 1,842 autos were sold. Sales of motorcycles and cars also increased in March this year as compared to March last year.

All in all, over 32,814 vehicles were sold in March last year and a total of 84,509 vehicles were sold in March this year.