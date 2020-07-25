Andhra Pradesh: Schools allowed to conduct online classes

Guntur: The state government gave permission for conducting online classes for the students of Classes 1 to X for the lessons prescribed in the alternativeacademic calendar in the backdrop of Covid-19. School education commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu issued orders to this effect on Saturday amid reports of schools could be opened form September 5.



The schools can conduct online lessons for syllabus mentioned in alternative academic calendar till schools are reopened.

In the orders, the school education commissioner made it clear that the schools should adhere to guidelines stipulated by the Central government in holding online classes. According to them, online classes should not exceed 30-minutes per day for pre-school children. For students of Classes I to VIII, the school may conduct online classes in two sessions a day with each session having a duration of 30 minutes to 45 minutes.

In case of Class IX and X students, online classes can be conducted in four sessions of 30 minutes to 45 minutes duration.

The government also permitted admissions for 2020-21 but asked the schools to conduct the process without making children to come to the schools.

The government also directed the teachers to prepare student-wise plans and divide students in three categories.

Students having online facility will come under Hitech category, students with radio or Doordarshan will come under low-tech category, students who have no mobile, radio or TV will come under 'no-tech' category. Government, aided and private schools should follow the alternative academic calendar released by the NCERT.