Andhra Pradesh: Schools resumed for classes 9, 10 across the state

The government schools on Monday have reopened for 9, 10 class students in the district. After testing the temperature, the students are allowed into schools and the Head Master and teachers created awareness over Covid 19 at the time of prayer. Steps have taken to maintain social distance in the classrooms while the corporate and private schools did not open their schools. It is known fact that the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools today with decrease in the coronavirus cases. The educational sector is preparing to conduct classes in phases from November‌ 2. To this end the authorities are arranging to conduct half day classes day by day in three phases. Educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from today after almost seven months. Educational institutions were shut down in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Recently, the centre has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges. With this, the Andhra Pradesh government was ready to open educational institutions following the covid rules. Only public, aided and private educational institutions outside the containment zones will be open. On the first day all teachers are required to attend to duties.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and state education minister Adimulapu Suresh have directed officials to take all necessary precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. The 2020-21 academic year is still in the doldrums in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak while private and corporate educational institutions charging fees for teaching classes online. Although the government intended to resume classes twice, it was not possible in the wake of the coronavirus.

The government has finally decided to open schools for students in classes 9,10 from November 2. Also Inter‌ first, two year classes will be held day by day. The government also hopes to conduct classes on half day only while classes for grades 6,7,8 will start from November 23 and for primary section children studying in classes 1,2,3,4,5 will begin on December 14. It is directed that 22-50 per cent teachers per day are required to attend online teaching in public, private and aided schools wearing masks and schools should be sanitized and take necessary measures and precautions.