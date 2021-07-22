Andhra Pradesh: SEC issues orders for counting of Eluru Municipal Elections on July 25

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has given a green signal for the counting of Eluru Municipal Corporation polls. The orders were issued to start counting from 8 a.m. on the 25th of this month. The SEC Nilam Sawhney has issued fresh orders with the directions of the High Court Division Bench to go ahead with the counting of Eluru Corporation elections. She directed the Collector to carry out the counting process with the coronavirus regulations.



It is learnt that elections to the Eluru Municipal Corporation were held on March 10. 56.86% polling was recorded in the election which was held amidst high security and covid precautions. However, the single judge had earlier ordered a stay on the Eluru Municipal Corporation election on the ground that there were errors in the voters' list.



The state government and TV Annapurna Sheshu Kumari, a candidate contesting municipal elections have filed separate appeals before the bench challenging this. The CJ-led tribunal, which heard the case, had earlier issued interim orders allowing the Eluru Corporation to conduct the elections and not disclose the results.



Later, the High Court in May ruled that the election counting process could continue and results be announced.