Andhra Pradesh seeks mega textile park in Kadapa district 

New Delhi: YSRCP member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday sought the establishment of Mega Integrated Textile Region in Kopparthi in Kadapa district under MITRA parks programme.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, he said the government had recently notified the establishment of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Parks in the country with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore.

These MITRA Parks would integrate the entire textile value chain, from spinning and weaving to dyeing and printing, at a single location and introduce modern infrastructural facilities for the entire value chain. This will help in reducing logistics cost, generate employment and attract local and foreign investment in the textile sector.

The Kopparthi region in the Kadapa district was home to a thriving and dynamic textile industry with a strong presence of textile-based industries. With the recent establishment of the Mega Industrial Hub in the region, it possessed the infrastructural and logistical linkages needed for the MITRA Park to flourish.

In the past few years, the region had become a preferred destination for investors and the Andhra Pradesh government was working actively to promote it as an investor-friendly region through a host of incentives and subsidies, he added.

Vijayasai said Andhra Pradesh was India's second-largest producer of cotton and silk possessing a skill base of 4.5 lakh handloom and powerloom weavers and had a well-developed spinning and processing sector. Hence, the state would benefit greatly from the establishment of a MITRA Park, which would help in integrating the supply chain spread across the state at a single nodal point.