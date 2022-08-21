Andhra Pradesh sees 15 percent growth in the state exports for 2021-2022

Significant growth has been recorded in the Andhra Pradesh state's exports. The value of state exports increased by 15.31 percent to Rs 1,43,843.19 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 1,24,744.46 crore in 2020-21. The state government not only aims to reach a 10 percent share in the country's exports by 2030, but the action plan designed accordingly is yielding results. GS Rao, Joint Director (Exports) of the Industries Department said that the rapid growth of exports is due to the measures taken by the state government to promote exports.



He said that there are good opportunities for the growth of exports, especially in aqua, pharma, chemicals, rice, steel, and other sectors. He said that an action plan is being prepared for the growth of exports by new districts. Also, under a district one production program brought by the central government, the 26 districts of the state are selecting products that have export potential, he said.

At present, the authorities are collecting information about the products and a final action plan will be prepared.

District-wise products will be identified and branded. He said that the industries department is conducting training classes for the officials on the measures to be taken for the promotion of exports.