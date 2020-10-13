Andhra Pradesh: Senior IPS officials have been transferred in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders transferring several senior IPS officers in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The DGP has issued orders appointing RK Meena as Additional Director General of Greyhounds and Octopus Operations. Meena, a member of the 1995 IPS batch, has been waiting for a posting for some time. While ACB Director Sangha Brata Bagchi has been transferred and was posted as APSP Battalion IG. Bagchi belongs to the 1996 IPS batch.

Trivikram Verma, a 2005 batch IPS officer who has been awaiting posting for some time, has been posted as Guntur Range DIG. And Intelligence DIG Vijaya Kumar transferred and was appointed as Special Secretary in the Home Department who is a 2006 IPS batch. Sudhir Kumar Reddy, a member of the 2010 IPS batch, has been posted as Vigilance and Enforcement SP. Chief Secretary to the Government Nilam Sawhney on Tuesday issued directions to this effect.