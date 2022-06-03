Andhra Pradesh: Several hospitalised due to gas leakage at a SEZ in Achutharapuram

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as gas leaked at Brandix, Atchutapuram on Friday.

Those who were present at the company ran away from the spot, feeling discomfort and uneasiness.

According to sources, some of the employees, who were present at the workplace, suffered dizziness.

Meanwhile, four women were admitted to Brandix Health Centre. Several others were rushed to nearby hospitals.

However, the reason for the gas leak is yet to be known.