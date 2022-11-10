  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Several injured in couple of road accidents in Prakasam

In a couple of tragic accidents, several passengers were injured in an accident involving two buses in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The details of the incidents that took place in Singarayakonda of Prakasam district are as follows. An RTC bus going from Vijayawada to Tirupati hit the divider at Singarayakonda as a result, 9 passengers in the bus were injured.

In another incident, Tulsi Travels bus going from Chennai to Hyderabad lost control and overturned at Kanumalla.

As many as 22 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. After initial treatment, the police sent them in another bus.

