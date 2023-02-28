Andhra Pradesh: SI preliminary examination results declared, here is direct link

The results of the preliminary written examination conducted for the posts of SI in Andhra Pradesh have been released. The government announced the results of the SI preliminary written examination on Tuesday morning. The candidates are advised to visit the official website https://slprb.ap.gov.in/. to check the details.



The written exams for SI posts were conducted and 1,51,288 candidates appeared for the written exams while as many as 57,923 of them are qualified.

The recruitment board said that it has received 1,553 objections from the candidates and given an opportunity candidates can download OMR sheets till 11 am on March 4. The board said that physical fitness tests will be conducted for those who qualify in both the papers.