Andhra Pradesh: Situation in Amalapuram comes under control amid section 144

In the wake of massive agitation and destruction which took place on Tuesday in Konaseema district, the Amalapuram town has been under the grip of the police curfew. Heavy police forces have been deployed in order to curb violence and agitation in Amalapuram. Section 144 was imposed and peace was restored in Amalapuram. People have become panicky and are concerned.

As the Konaseema District Superintendent of Police KSSV Subba Reddy and DSP Y. Madhav Reddy sustained injuries, the employees of Konaseema district are afraid of moving and reporting for duty. The situation is quite shaky and people are afraid of the turn of events. The police officials stated that they are ready to face any challenge or hostile situation in the Konaseema district. The police officials are enquiring and searching for those involved in violent acts which took place on Tuesday in Amalapuram.

Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju stated that no culprit would be spared and stringent action will be taken against those who indulged in violent deeds. People are stranded in various places as there is no transport either to or from Amalapuram. The small business men have also suspended their daily business activity.

In view of the burning of the APSRTC buses in Amalapuram, the APSRTC has suspended its bus services in Amalapuram. Due to the halting of the buses, the employees are facing quite a lot of difficulties going to offices and other places. Whoever comes to Amalapuram is thoroughly checked by the police and permitted to go inside.

APSRTC Kakinada Depot Manager MUV Manohar told " The Hans India '' that as per the instructions received from the higher authorities they have suspended bus services till afternoon today. He said that two APSRTC buses were burnt at Amalapuram on Tuesday. And hence they decided to stop the bus services till afternoon today.