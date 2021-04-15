Andhra Pradesh: Six of a family brutally murdered in Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam

In a horrific incident that took place in Juttada of Pendurthi Mandal in Visakhapatnam district, six members of the same family were brutally murdered. The accused was identified as Appalaraju and it seems that he killed six people over the past disputes. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene.

According to locals, a clash took place between the two at midnight, which led to brutal murder of the family. Police believe the property disputes were the primary cause of the killings and said that more key details would come out after interogation of the accused. Meanwhile, YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy expressed shock over the incident and promised to take steps to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

On the other hand, four members of the same family were killed in a flat of Aditya Fortune Towers in Madhuravada recently. There are suspicions that four people were killed and portrayed as suicidal. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The full details of the incident are yet to be known. A total of 10 people lost their lives in these two atrocities that took place in the same.