Andhra Pradesh: Six-Year-old girl allegedly raped in Anakapalli, case filed under POCSO Act

In a horrific incident took place in Anakapalli district, a six year old girl was raped. Going into the details, the girl's parents said a man named Sai who is the neighbour had raped their daughter.



It is learned that the accused took the girl into bushes and as the victim's sister informed about the kidnap, the family members searched around identified the girl in unconscious state with severe bleeding. The parents later rushed them to Area Hospital for treatment and demanded that the accused be severely punished.



Police rushed to the hospital where the girl was being treated and asked her parents about the incident. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and three special teams have been deployed in the field to nab the accused. The case is being overseen by ASP Manikanta. Doctors said the girl's health was stable at present.