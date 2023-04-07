Andhra Pradesh: Software Engineer commits suicide in Nellore

A software engineer committed suicide in Atmakuru of Nellore district after being allegedly scolded by parents. The incident took place in Venkataravupalli under Atmakuru Municipality.



Neelima Devi (23), a software engineer, committed suicide by hanging herself after her parents reprimanded her as she was deeply hurt.



Police reached the spot and inquired about the details. A case has been registered and investigation has been started.