Andhra Pradesh: Software Engineer commits suicide in Nellore
Highlights
A software engineer committed suicide in Atmakuru of Nellore district after being allegedly scolded by parents. The incident took place in Venkataravupalli under Atmakuru Municipality.
Neelima Devi (23), a software engineer, committed suicide by hanging herself after her parents reprimanded her as she was deeply hurt.
Police reached the spot and inquired about the details. A case has been registered and investigation has been started.
