Andhra Pradesh: Software Engineer murdered in Allavaripalem in Krishna district

The incident in which a software engineer was brutally murdered due to an alleged extra-marital affair took place in Allavaripalem, a suburb of Chagantipadu in Krishna district. The village was shocked by this attack which took place in the early morning. In this incident, Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy (38) of Yakamoor was brutally murdered. Going into the details, Software engineer Srinivasa Reddy from Yakamur is friends of Alla Srikanth Reddy from Bhadrirajupalem.



As part of work from home, Srinivasa Reddy is performing his duties from his home in Yakamuru. Srikanth Reddy does agriculture in the village itself. Srikanth Reddy has been having an extra-marital relationship with Alla Midhuna alias Jyoti from Allavaripalem, a suburb of Chagantipadu for the past few years as Jyoti's husband is innocent. Taking it as a support, she has been having an extra-marital relationship not only with Srikanth Reddy but also with Srinivasa Reddy for some time.



In this background, Srinivasa Reddy, who came out from his house in Yakamuru on Monday night and said that he was going to his friend's house, was brutally murdered in the verandah of Midhuna's house in Allavaripalem. An axe and a knife were found at the scene of the murder. Seeing the body of Srinivasa Reddy lying in a pool of blood, the villagers panicked. Gudivada DSP Satyanandam, Pamidimukkala CI Mukteshwara Rao and SI Arjun visited the incident area after getting the information.



Srikantha Reddy, Alla Midhuna and her ten-month-old baby, who are believed to be the perpetrators of the murder, have absconded. Dog squad and Clues teams were deployed in the field and the police collected the details. The body was shifted to Uyyur Government Hospital for postmortem. SI Arjun informed that a case of murder has been registered and investigation is being conducted.