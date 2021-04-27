Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam district headquarters declared as containment zone amid spike in covid cases

Authorities have ordered shops in the district headquarters of Srikakulam to remain open till 2 pm. Also, the entire city of Srikakulam has been declared a Containment Zone. It was suggested that these orders be followed from Tuesday. Meanwhile, thirty per cent of the total cases in the district were registered in Srikakulam city alone. Collector J. Nivas has directed that the shops should be maintained till 2 pm for the next 14 days. He urged the people and traders to cooperate.



The police department is taking steps to strengthen the measures in the district in the wake of the escalation of corona disease. Even in the first installment, the police department worked hard to contain the coronavirus. The night patrol has been in full swing for the past two days. Focusing on cities, towns and major panchayats, especially those where coronavirus intensity is high, they are working to take action against those rule brakers.

On the other hand, ASPs and DSPs from the district SP are conducting patrols and conducting patrols. Cases are being registered for triple riding and double riding without masks. On Saturday and Sunday night the district SP visited the main centres of the city and reviewed the situation. Decided to deal more harshly from Tuesday.