Andhra Pradesh: SRM University predicts Covid-19 second wave would decline by July 15

Andhra Pradesh SRM University (Deemed Varsity) professors and students revealed that by July 15, the spread of covid‌ in the state will be in full decline. The report, prepared by the SRM University Analysis Team, was sent by the University Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor D Narayana Rao on Tuesday to the Chief Minister's Special Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash via email.

On the initiative of SRM University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Narayana Rao, varsity Professor Soumya Jyoti Biswas, Computer Science Engineering finalists Anvesh Reddy, Avinash Reddy, Sai Krishna and Suhasi Reddy prepared a scientific report estimating the outbreak of covid period. Random Forest Machine Learning Algorithm data was generated with the help of SIR (Suspicious, Infected and Recovery Model) in use worldwide.



Estimation statistics on the spread of the disease are made clear by linking the data provided by the state government on the spread of corona with the SSIR data. SRM students who have followed the same method since March 3 have analysed using data they have prepared based on state government statistics. Based on this analysis, SRM figures show that by May 21, there will be 10,000 cases in AP, 5,000 cases by May 30, 1,000 cases by June 14, 500 cases by July 15, and less than 100 cases by July 15 in AP.

