Andhra Pradesh SSC exams 2023 all set to begin in a short while

The Andhra Pradesh SSC examinations to begin in a short while at 9.30 am across the state. The examination will be held at 3,349 centers with 6,64,152 students will be appearing for the exams including 6,09,070 regular candidates and the rest are supplementary candidates. Students will be allowed to enter the examination centers only from 8.45 am to 9.30 am.



Meanwhile, the officials had taken steps to ensure that only 24 students are in each room. Director of Government Examinations D. Devananda Reddy said that facilities like furniture and water supply have been provided in all the centres. He said that the RTC management is running enough buses for the students to travel according to the exam timings without any problem.

It is said that the students should not carry watches, phones and other digital items except pen, pencil, eraser scale. The students are advised to check whether the details are in the OMR sheet given to the students are correct and should report the discrepancies to the invigilator for correction.