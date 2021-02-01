Andhra Pradesh: Stage set for 1st phase of Panchayat elections

Vijayawada: Filing of nominations for the panchayat polls in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh concluded on Sunday. A large number of contestants filed the nomination papers on the last day. The State Election Commission is conducting the panchayat polls in four phases. The first phase of polls will be held on February 9. Filing of nominations started on January 29 and ended on Sunday. The contestants along with the family members and supporters went to the panchayat offices to file the nominations.

Though the panchayat elections are conducted in apolitical manner, the impact of political parties is clearly visible. The influence of political parties was very high in many parts of the State as the local leaders were trying for unanimous elections.

The candidates have very limited time for the campaign. The YSRCP and TDP are extending support to their respective candidates. The BJP and Jana Sena have formed an alliance and decided to work together to win the polls.

On the other hand, arrangements are underway for the polls in 239 village panchayats in West Godavari, 234 panchayats in Krishna district, 337 panchayats in Guntur district, 229 panchayats in Prakasam district, 163 panchayats in Nellore district, 193 panchayats in Kurnool district, 454 panchayats in Chittoor district, 206 panchayats in Kadapa district, 169 panchayats in Anantapur district, 340 panchayats in Visakhapatnam district and 319 panchayats in Srikakulam district.

The panchayat elections will be held in 2,883 village panchayats. The Election Commission has deferred the first phase of polling in Vizianagaram district. So, the elections will be held in only 12 districts. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 1 and appeal against the rejection of nomination before appellate authority will be held on February 2.

Disposal of appeals by appellate authority is February 3 and the last day for the withdrawing of nominations is February 4, 2021. Publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be on February 4 after 3 pm. Polling will be held on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Counting of votes and declaration of the results the same day February 9 from 4 pm onwards.

Election of deputy sarpanch will take place on February 9 after declaration of results. By the end of the second day on Saturday, 8,773 candidates had filed nominations for the posts of sarpanches and 25,529 candidates filed nominations for the posts of ward members.