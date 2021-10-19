Andhra Pradesh stands in top five in Covid-19 vaccination, Kerala tops the list

Andhra Pradesh state has achieved another feet in regard to the Vaccination against covid virus. It is known that the vaccination process has been going on in the state for a few months at a brisk pace. The latest figures show that 20.3 per cent of people in the country have been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine so far while Andhra Pradesh is among the top 5 vaccinated states and Kerala topped the list.



The state is currently in the process of vaccinating 18–44 year old people. It is estimated that there are 3.47 crore people between the ages of 18 and 44. Of these, over 3 crore have already received the first dose and over 1.66 crore have received the two doses. Earlier, healthcare workers, frontline workers, 45-year-olds and mothers with children under the age of five were vaccinated.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the state. Andhra Pradesh reported 332 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,60,804 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,313 with 6 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours. As many as 651 new recoveries reported on Monday taking the total cured to 20,40,782.