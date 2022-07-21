Andhra Pradesh stands third position in implementing Amrit Sarovar mission

Andhra Pradesh has risen to the third position in the implementation of the 'Amrit Sarovar' program undertaken by the central government across the country. It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched this program on April 24 this year with the aim of developing at least 75 ponds in every district of the country on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence. It has been decided to build these ponds to store ten thousand cubic meters of water in an area of ​​at least one acre.



The government aims to build and develop 2,890 ponds under the auspices of all departments in the state through this program more than the specified target. Work on 1,809 ponds has already started. The construction of the ponds is to be completed by August next year. Shanti Priya Pandey, Special Commissioner of Panchayat Raj-Rural Development Department, said that the construction of 399 ponds will be completed by August 15 this year.

According to the details mentioned in the central government's special website, Andhra Pradesh state has completed 181 on Wednesday and is in the third position after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In the first days of the implementation of this program, the state was ranked 13th in the country, but recently it has risen to the third position. Officials disclosed that for the completion of the ponds in the Amrit Sarovar program, special attention will be taken by reviewing this matter every week with the heads of departments and district collectors under the leadership of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. Meanwhile, the national flag unveiling program will be held on August 15 at the completed ponds.