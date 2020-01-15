Andhra Pradesh: State EC to meet political parties on Friday ahead of Local Body elections

The State Election Commission will hold a meeting with various political parties on Friday to discuss the conduct of elections for MPTC and ZPTC seats. Officials of the Election Commission said that the State Election Commission had written letters to the recognized national and state parties as well as parties in other states to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the State Election Commission office at Vijayawada Bandar Road at 11 am. Authorities have written YSRCP, TDP from AP and TRS and MIM parties from Telangana.

Though the Jana Sena party does not qualify as an accredited state party, it is invited to the meeting as a registered party registered with the State Election Commission. It has also written letters to national parties, BJP, Congress, CPM, CPI, Nationalist Congress and BSP. "Besides, Tamil Nadu's Anna DMK, registered with the State Election Commission, has invited six other parties to be recognized in various states, " officials said.

Officials say the state election commissioner will announce the election schedule after the opinion of the respective political parties on the election of MPTC and ZPTC. The election schedule is expected to be announced on Friday evening.