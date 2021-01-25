Andhra Pradesh: State Election Commission reschedules the Panchayat Elections

The state election commission has rescheduled the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. The government has made changes to the previously released schedule as there is less time for the government to conduct elections. According to the new schedule, the second phase was changed to the first phase, the third phase to the second phase, the fourth phase to the third phase then followed by fourth phase.

It is knew that as per the previous schedule, the elections were to be held on February 5, 9, 13 and 17. The latest changes have been made and it has been revealed that the polling will be held on February 9, 13, 17, 21. Nominations for the first phase will be accepted from the 29th of this month.

The Supreme Court today directed that panchayat elections in the state be held as usual. The AP government and the employees unions have filed separate petitions challenging the orders of the High Court Division Bench. The bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy and all the petitions filed to this effect were dismissed and allowed the conduct of the elections.