Andhra Pradesh state moving towards Financial Crisis, says Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has accused that Andhra Pradesh is moving towards financial crisis and each family is burdened with lakhs of rupees a year. He tweeted about the situation in the state and criticised that ten per cent was distributed to welfare schemes and the remaining 90 per cent was being looted.

He said that the journey of the state of Andhra Pradesh, which had been happy and prosperous in the past, was now heading towards crisis. He said people's pockets were being emptied with garbage taxes, increased electricity charges and falling prices of essential commodities.

Naidu further said the people of the state were being swayed by the YSRCP government's policy of exploiting sand and alcohol. He called on the people to fight against the Jagan regime which is squeezing the hard work of people. Chandrababu called on everyone to be partners in the fight against government taxes.

— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 5, 2022




