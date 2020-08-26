Andhra Pradesh State Police Secure 10 National Awards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department which is in the forefront in adopting modern technology, secured 10 awards for making the best use of technology at the national level for the year 2020 presented by Digital Technologies Sabha.

The State police won 7 awards in technical category, two awards for Anantapur district, one award for CID 4S 4U category, said the State police office in a press release on Tuesday. The State police won 36 national awards in one year.

The awards were won in various categories that include Home Quarantine application, eHunt, AP Police Seva Mobile app, IOS based application for Quarantine, RACE- Remote Area Communication Enhancement, e-pass application, Tier -3 data centre, Drones Alert system, high alert and 4S4U.

DGP D Gautam Sawang hailed the services of police department and on winning national awards.

Additional DG Harish Kumar Gupta, IG Personnel Mahesh Chandra Ladda, I.P. GP & L Nagendra Kumar, Technical DIG Palaraju, DIG Rajasekhar Babu and others participated in the celebrations at the state police office near Mangalagiri.