Andhra Pradesh State to get 40 MT oxygen today

Amaravati: In the wake of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Prime Minister seeking increase in the allotment of medical oxygen and other measures taken by him, works related to supply of required oxygen are being expedited. The Centre has allotted additional three ISO containers and 110 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance to the state. Senior IAS officer M T Krishna Babu, who is monitoring the supply and storage of oxygen, said two cryogenic containers each carrying 20 MT of liquid oxygen had started from Durgapur steel plant and the train will reach Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district by 4 pm Saturday. He said the Government of India had allotted another three ISO containers which will be handed over at Durgapur Saturday afternoon. Another train with 60 MT of liquid oxygen will start from Durgapur on Saturday evening and will reach Nellore with in 24 hours.

These two trains will be running in opposite direction to ensure assured supply of 60 mt oxygen per day to Rayalaseema districts and Nellore. Krishna Babu said that they would be getting one train carrying 6 ISO containers along with 110 MT of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance and added that the train had started and will reach AP Saturday night at Concor station in Guntur.