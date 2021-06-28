Andhra Pradesh: Student unions protests against job calendar, demands increase in posts

Several student unions in the state are upset over the job calendar recently released by the Andhra Pradesh government. Student and youth union leaders staged protests in various districts across the state. Attempts were made to raid the houses of ministers and MPs. It is alleged that the job calendar released by the government recently showed nominally vacant posts and the student leaders demanded the release of a new job calendar with thousands of vacancies.



The leaders under the auspices of the BJYM attempted to storm the APPSC office. Police arrested leaders of student unions who tried to storm the houses of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha in Kadapa, Minister Peddireddy in Tirupati, Minister Botsa in Viziyanagaram and Minister Avanti Srinivas in Visakhapatnam. Student leaders arrested in Guntur.



It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the job calendar for the year 2021-22 for about 10,000 vacancies in the two weeks back.

