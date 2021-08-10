Andhra Pradesh: Sub Inspector's wife commits suicide in Kadapa district

In a tragic incident, Prasuna (35), wife of Penugonda Ravi Kumar, who was working as a Sub Inspector in the Vigilance and Enforcement department in Kadapa, committed suicide on August 8. She was rushed to Holistic Hospital in Kadapa for treatment. She died while receiving treatment on Monday morning. Chinnachowk SI G Amarnath Reddy said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father Gaikwad Viroji Rao over the incident.



Going into details, Prasuna daughter of Gaikwad Viroji Rao of Sangareddy district in Telangana state has married in 2011 to Penugonda Ravi Kumar of Nandyal in Kurnool district. Ravi Kumar, a member of the 2012 batch, completed his training and joined the SI in early 2014. They have two daughters, Jaina Sripada (8) and Spohita (6). They are currently staying at Omshantinagar in Kadapa. Ravikumar is currently working as an SI in the Vigilance and Enforcement Office in Kadapa. Her father complained that Prasuna occasionally suffered from stomach ache and use to visit hospitals.

The sub-inspector Ravi Kumar was in one bedroom after lunch on the 8th of this month and Prasuna went to another bedroom. Locked the door. Ravi Kumar went to the bedroom and called as he had not come out for a long time and later broke the door to see his wife hanging to the ceiling fan. He immediately took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on Monday morning. A post-mortem was performed on the body at RIMS. Police said the case is being registered and investigated.