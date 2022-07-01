Andhra Pradesh: Submission of applications for Kalyanamastu to begin today

The submission of applications for Kalyanamastu to be organized by TTD will be started today. The TTD officials said that applications will be received from today to the 20th of this month and can be submitted through collector, RDO, and MRO offices in all district centres across the state. It is known that the Kalyanamastu program will be held on August 7 and the time for mass marriages is fixed between 8 am and 8:17 am in Nakshatra Yuktha Simhalagnam.



TTD started the Kalyanamastu program in 2007 under the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government to perform weddings to Kalyanamastu. On behalf of TTD, gold and Mangalsutra will be provided to the couple, and clothes and free food for 50 of their relatives. From 2007 to 2011, this program was conducted in two installments every year and later it was stopped due to financial burden and staff corruption.



Although the YS Jagan government wants to organise Kalyanamastu grandly, it is being postponed due to Corona. TTD suggested the couple take the opportunity of the program.