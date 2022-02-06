Andhra Pradesh: Talks between govt. and employees succeed, here are the decisions

The employees unions' meeting with the committee of ministers lasted for about 7 hours on Saturday. The government negotiated with the unions and CM Jagan approved the proposals of the Committee of Ministers. The ministers and union leaders will hold a press conference to explain the outcome of the talks. There seems to have been a positive response from the government on HRA slabs, PRC time limit, IR adjustment, the additional quantum of pensioners' pension slabs.



It is known that the Committee of Ministers and the unions on Friday have held positive talks towards the cessation of the workers' movement. The unions point out that the Committee of Ministers has responded positively to some of the key issues they are seeking and made it clear that negotiations were going on to succeed. The Committee of Ministers told the unions that efforts were being made to rectify employee dissatisfaction and that were positive on HRA and IR recovery issues.



The committee said that even though the PRC had given better results, the employees felt that it was not as expected and hence there were through discussions to resolve their dissatisfaction and grievances. The committee said that every topic was discussed in-depth and everyone agreed. They said the HRA matter was discussed and changes will be made in HRA slabs. It has agreed to provide 10 percent HRA with a ceiling of 11,000 where there is a population of 50,000 and 16 percent HRA where there is a population of 2 lakh, as well as 24 percent HRA where the population is more than 59 lakh and 16 percent in district centers. The government has stipulated 24 HRA for secretariat employees till July 2022.



The government has decided to retain the 23% of fitment and proposed an additional pension quantum of 7 percent for those aged 70-74 and 12 percent for those aged between 75-79. The government has withdrawn the IR recovery and decided to implement PRC for 5 years instead of for ten years. Meanwhile, it is said that the route map would be prepared for the cancellation of CPS by March 21. The village and ward secretariats' employment will be confirmed on June 30.







