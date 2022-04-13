Andhra Pradesh: Task Force police seizes 54 grams of MDMA powder in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam task force police raided Chinna Waltair with the solid information on the trafficking of drugs and found the drugs. Police arrested three youths and seized 54 grams of drugs. It is learnt that the MDMA in crystalline form was found to be smuggled and used.

The drugs were found in crystal form for the first time while the accused were selling drugs brought from Bangalore. The police confirmed that it was being distributed to students by friends.

Visakhapatnam police have taken the drugs issue seriously. They are working to find out the details of where these drugs are actually being made and who is behind them.

The Commissioner of Police will give a clarity on this drugs affair. It is known that the drugs have also been seized in Visakhapatnam in the past.