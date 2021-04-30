Andhra Pradesh: TDP decides to help poor covid victims with medicines through NTR trust

Telugu Desam Party National President and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that medicines would be distributed free of cost to the poor covid victims, who would stay at home isolation and provide online medical advice to those suffering from minor symptoms. It was revealed that the NTR Trust will take up plasma donation in areas where it is possible and will try to get those with high covid symptoms hospitalised.



The party said in a statement that it would support everyone to be vaccinated. "TDP is a party dedicated to public service, considering the community as the temple and the people as gods," Naidu said. He said their mission is to provide continuous services to those at risk, whether in power or not and will take the lead in supporting people whenever they are in any difficulty.

"We will do our part to help in the current coronavirus disaster and the activists are ready to serve as disciplined soldiers in catastrophic situations," Naidu said. He said that anyone with any need should contact the nearest party offices and people with covid symptoms will be assisted with prescribed medications through online. "I hope the people would take advantage of this opportunity and tackle coronavirus " Naidu asserted