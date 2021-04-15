Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar arrested in Srikakulam, to be produced in court

TDP Srikakulam district president Kuna Ravi Kumar, who has been in hiding for seven days, surrendered at the Ponduru police station on Thursday. He was shifted to Rajam Court by the police. Doctors conducted coronavirus tests on Ravi Kumar at the Rajam Mandal Pogiri Government Health Center and then moved the court.

A case has been registered against him in connection with the attack on the house of Penubarti YSRCP MPTC candidate along with his followers by Kuna Ravi Kumar on the day of Parishad election polling. It is learned that Kuna had fled earlier for fear of being arrested by the police.

In addition, Kuna Ravi Kumar also allegedly obstructed the duties of the police. MPTC candidate Murali Krishna lodged a complaint at the Ponduru police station. A case was registered against Kuna Ravi Kumar in this regard.