Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders in despair, claims Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Exuding confidence that YSRCP will win 95 per cent of wards and sweep all municipalities and corporations in the upcoming civic polls, party general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddyslammed TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising and provoking people using filthy language out of sheer frustration.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Ramakrishana Reddy said Naidu lost his cool with panchayat election results across the state, especially in Kuppam, and began to target people with his hate speech. He said a call should be given for social boycott of Naidu for being irresponsible and speaking abusively. He recalled that YSRCP had lost in 2014 elections and accepted the people's mandate but never vent anger on people like Naidu.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the recent incidents of Hindupur where MLA N Balakrishna slapped a photographer and former minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju slapping a woman party worker in Vizianagaram indicate that frustration among TDP leaders, including Naidu has been increasing every day. The group politics within TDP in Vijayawada came to the fore exposing chinks in the party. He said the leaders and cadres of TDP don't have confidence in the leadership of Naidu and they are well aware of Lokesh's inefficiency.

The YSRCP leader said people had given clear mandate to YSRCP in 2019 elections and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gained their trust by implementing all the promises without corruption in a transparent manner. He urged the people of the state to vote for YSRCP and assured that the winning candidates would be available to people and work for the implementation of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision.