Andhra Pradesh: Teachers MLC escapes danger after car accident in Nellore

In a shocking incident, the vehicle in which Teachers MLC Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy was traveling met with an accident leaving the MLC suffer serious injuries while his PA Venkateswarlu died on the spot. This incident took place in Nellore district.

According to the details, the teachers MLC Parvatha Reddy who was traveling in a car hit a container lorry parked near Regadichelika in Nellore district at high speed.

Parvartha Reddy was seriously injured in this accident. The accident happened while they were coming from Vijayawada to Nellore.