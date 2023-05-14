Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures likely to soar in next three days

The weather department said that the intensity of the sun is likely to increase in the state for the next 3 days. Temperatures are already increased by 2 to 4 degrees than the normal temperatures in many places and the intensity of the sun will increase from Sunday. The Meteorological Department has warned that many parts of the coastal districts are likely to record more than 45 degrees on Sunday. According to MD BR Ambedkar, 136 mandals of the state are likely to experience heavy rain and 173 mandals are likely to experience heatwaves.



The APSDMA said that the temperatures of 45 to 47 degrees are likely to be recorded in some parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, twin Godavari districts, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palanadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts, Some parts of Srikakulam, Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to record 42 to 44 degrees. People are advised to be alert.

On Saturday, Gospadu of Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees, Nandarada of East Godavari district, 41.9 degrees in Muggulla and Amritalur of Bapatla district recorded 41.8 degrees.

The ongoing severe storm in Southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a very severe storm. At present it is moving towards North North East at a speed of 22 km per hour and centered about 610 km northwest of Port Blair, south-southwest of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh by Saturday night. It will cross the coast between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) – Kakpyu (Myanmar) at Sittwe on Sunday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm moving north-northwestwards.