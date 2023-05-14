Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures likely to soar in next three days
The weather department said that the intensity of the sun is likely to increase in the state for the next 3 days. Temperatures are already increased by 2 to 4 degrees than the normal temperatures in many places and the intensity of the sun will increase from Sunday.
The weather department said that the intensity of the sun is likely to increase in the state for the next 3 days. Temperatures are already increased by 2 to 4 degrees than the normal temperatures in many places and the intensity of the sun will increase from Sunday. The Meteorological Department has warned that many parts of the coastal districts are likely to record more than 45 degrees on Sunday. According to MD BR Ambedkar, 136 mandals of the state are likely to experience heavy rain and 173 mandals are likely to experience heatwaves.
The APSDMA said that the temperatures of 45 to 47 degrees are likely to be recorded in some parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, twin Godavari districts, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palanadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts, Some parts of Srikakulam, Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to record 42 to 44 degrees. People are advised to be alert.
On Saturday, Gospadu of Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees, Nandarada of East Godavari district, 41.9 degrees in Muggulla and Amritalur of Bapatla district recorded 41.8 degrees.
The ongoing severe storm in Southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a very severe storm. At present it is moving towards North North East at a speed of 22 km per hour and centered about 610 km northwest of Port Blair, south-southwest of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh by Saturday night. It will cross the coast between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) – Kakpyu (Myanmar) at Sittwe on Sunday afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm moving north-northwestwards.