Andhra Pradesh: Tenant kills house owner for asking rent in Palakollu of West Godavari

In a most horrific incident took place in West Godavari district, the landlord was brutally murdered by a tenant. The Chinakondaiah family has been renting Vanga Prasad's house on Mucherlavari Street in Palakollu for a year. Chinakondaiah has not paid the rent of the house for last two months.

On Monday night, the landlord asked Chinnakondaiah to pay the rent. Angered, Chinakondaiah hit the owner on the head with a stone next to him. Seriously injured Prasad‌ died on the spot while Chinakondaiah later surrendered before the police.

The police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating further. The incident has shook everyone at the surrounding places in Palakollu.