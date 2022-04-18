Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after a speeding Jeep hits culvert in Nandyal

In a ghastly road accident took place in Nandyal district, a speeding jeep collided with a roadside culvert on the highway near Gubagundam in Allagadda mandal on Sunday night. As many as three peoplewere killed and at least three were injured in the incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and took remedial action.



The injured were rushed to Nandyal Government Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Venkateshwar, Vijayalakshmi and Samrajyamma of Maidukuru in Kadapa district.

The accident took place while they were on their way back to Maidukuru after visiting Maddiletaiah Swami temple. The police who registered the case are investigating it further.